logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

StanChart lifts Hong Kong 2026 GDP forecast to 4.3 percent on strong Q1 figure

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS

Standard Chartered Bank has lifted its 2026 Hong Kong economic growth forecast to 4.3 percent to 3.2 percent on a strong first-quarter performance.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A resilient mainland economy should help underpin financial market activity and inbound tourism in Hong Kong, and an improved sentiment in the stock and housing markets, as well as a stable labor market, should help the domestic demand recovery, the bank’s economist wrote in a note on Wednesday. 

The AI supercycle is also benefiting Hong Kong, as the city serves as a re-export hub between China, the rest of Asia, and other parts of the world, the lender said, adding that these factors should more than offset the impact of higher costs and likely slower global growth due to the Middle East conflict.

Hong Kong logged a 5.9 percent expansion in gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2026, marking the best performance in five years. 

Standard Chartered also raised its 2026 headline inflation projection for the city, seeing the reading rise to 2.1 percent from 1.5 percent it previously expected, due to higher energy, imported input prices, and rising wages amid strong economic performance.

The bank expects Hong Kong interbank offered rates to rise further, with the mortgage-linked one-month Hibor hovering around 2.8 percent and the three-month figure around 3 percent in the second half of this year. 

 

StanChartGDPforecastHong Kong2026

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Thursday
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Citadel Securities. Reuters
Citadel tells key researchers to relocate from Hong Kong or quit, FT reports
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Hang Seng Index rises in early trading on Thursday
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Hang Seng Index flat, A shares at 11-year high on Wednesday ahead of Xi-Trump meeting
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Mainland Chinese snap up Hong Kong homes in April, most in 2 years
PROPERTY
13-05-2026 14:22 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Wednesday
FINANCE
13-05-2026 12:24 HKT
China's Pop Mart warns of 2026 profit margin pressure from higher costs
FINANCE
13-05-2026 11:51 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls in early trading on Wednesday
FINANCE
13-05-2026 10:09 HKT
The logo of online video service operator Kuaishou Technology is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai, China July 30, 2021. Picture taken July 30, 2021. REUTERS
Kuaishou plans to spin off Kling AI for Hong Kong IPO, valuing it at US$20 billion
FINANCE
12-05-2026 18:01 HKT
HKEX.
Chinese biotech firms surge on OTC markets ahead of Hong Kong IPO debuts
FINANCE
12-05-2026 17:26 HKT
(File photo)
Keep your umbrellas handy: seven straight days of showers to drench Hong Kong
NEWS
20 hours ago
logo
Dashcam captures moment taxi crashes onto Ngau Tau Kok sidewalk, killing one and injuring four
NEWS
14 hours ago
Photo by LIBERTY BIESMA / FAMILY HANDOUT / AFP This family handout photograph taken on August 28, 2021 and released on May 12, 2026 shows Dennis Biesma, a Dutch IT worker and author, suffering from "AI psychosis" while using ChatGPT, posing in Oldemeijer in the Netherlands.
'I applied to be pope': Losing grip on reality while using ChatGPT
WORLD
13-05-2026 13:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.