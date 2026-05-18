Three Chinese tech firms kick off their bookbuilding for Hong Kong IPO

Three Chinese tech companies have kicked off their bookbuilding on Monday for listing in Hong Kong on May 27.

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Viewtrix Technology, an AMOLED display driver IC supplier, plans to offer 52.86 million H shares, aiming to raise nearly HK$1.1 billion. The offer price is HK$20.81 per share. It asks for a minimum investment of HK$4,204 per board lot of 200 shares. It has recorded 0.14 times oversubscription of the retail tranche, drawing HK$15.3 million in margin loans, according to Futu Securities.

Leading decision-making AI technology company Beijing DeepZero Technology is offering 9.07 million H shares at HK$43.5 to HK$55.5 per share, raising at most HK$500 million. Each board lot of 100 shares requires an entry fee of HK$5,606. Its retail tranche was oversubscribed by 1.04 times, drawing HK$52.5 million in margin loans.

Shenzhen SDMC Technology, a smart home product provider, plans to offer 19.21 million H shares, raising HK$630 million. The offer price is HK$32.8 per share. Each board lot of 100 shares has an entry fee of HK$3,313.1. Its retail tranche was oversubscribed by 0.28 times, drawing HK$17.5 million.