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FINANCE

International institutions' recognition of HK reflects understanding of city's potential, Paul Chan says

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Paul Chan. ISD
Paul Chan. ISD

The objective recognition of Hong Kong by various international institutions reflects a deeper external understanding of the city's latest developments and future potential, said Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po.

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The International Monetary Fund last week reaffirmed the SAR's role as an international financial center and a "super connector" in its latest assessment of the city. It followed two major credit rating agencies' affirmations of the city’s credit rating and stable outlook. 

Their evaluations, which reflect Hong Kong's strong economic fundamentals and robust public finances, can serve as a valuable reference for global investors and businesses, helping to attract more long-term international capital to the city, Chan wrote in his blog on Sunday. 

He noted that a number of institutions have either established a presence or expanded their investments in the territory by hiring more staff, expanding office spaces, and introducing more innovative services and products.

Chan will depart for a visit to Europe on Monday to introduce and promote Hong Kong's new developments and opportunities, in order to attract investment and promote exchanges.

He is expected to meet local political, business, financial, and think tank leaders during the visit.

 

Paul ChanIMFrecognitionHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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