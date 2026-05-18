5.2-magnitude quake kills two in south China: state media

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Taiwan's quake 2nd strongest since 1999; aftershocks warned
28-12-2025 12:27 HKT
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake shakes southern Taiwan
10-11-2025 13:54 HKT
Japan issues tsunami advisory following 6.7 magnitude quake
09-11-2025 16:42 HKT
Earthquake in Afghanistan kills 800, injures 2,800
01-09-2025 14:40 HKT
One killed in 6.1 magnitude earthquake in northwestern Turkey
11-08-2025 11:19 HKT
Keeping cool: Hongkongers head to tsunami threatened Japan
30-07-2025 13:12 HKT
Key facts about tsunamis and the damage they cause
30-07-2025 11:51 HKT