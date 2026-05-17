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Over 310 companies establish or expand in HK as of early May: InvestHK 

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1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

More than 310 companies have either established a presence or expanded their operations in Hong Kong as of early May, with mainland firms accounting for over 50 percent of the total, according to the Director-General of Investment Promotion, Alpha Lau Hai-suen.

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Speaking on a radio program, Lau stated that these businesses have generated more than HK$26 billion in direct investment during their first year of operation. 

Notably, the high proportion of Chinese-funded enterprises is believed to be driven by the launch of the Task Force on Supporting Mainland Enterprises in Going Global. 

Lau emphasized that when companies choose to settle in the city, they also look for factors beyond traditional advantages — such as the business environment, low tax system, and legal foundation. 

Director-General of Investment Promotion, Alpha Lau Hai-suen.
Director-General of Investment Promotion, Alpha Lau Hai-suen.

She noted that the government’s policies serve as vital tools for investment promotion. For instance, the development of the Northern Metropolis is a significant draw for companies looking to expand into I&T and high-end manufacturing.

Lau also referenced the recent meeting between the Chinese and U.S. leaders, where both sides agreed to establish a constructive and strategically stable relationship. She noted that the market anticipates a period of relative stability between the two nations in the coming months.

Regarding the expansion into new markets, Lau highlighted Central Asia as a key focus, while InvestHK is also visiting Africa to explore further opportunities.

InvestHK 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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