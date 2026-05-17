Environment Secretary to visit Xizang to strengthen food trade cooperation

The Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Tse Chin-wan, will depart for the Xizang Autonomous Region on Sunday afternoon to explore strengthening cooperation in food trade between the two places.

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During the visit, Tse will meet with leaders of the People's Government of the Xizang Autonomous Region, the Lhasa Customs District, and various municipal governments.

Tse will also visit food manufacturing enterprises in the autonomous region to learn about the development of the local food industry and to promote new business opportunities within the sector.

The Permanent Secretary for Environment and Ecology (Food), Irene Young Bick-kwan, and the Controller of the Centre for Food Safety of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, Christine Wong Wang, will also join the visit.

Tse will return to Hong Kong on May 23. During his absence, the Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Diane Wong Shuk-han, will be the Acting Secretary for Environment and Ecology.