logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Environment Secretary to visit Xizang to strengthen food trade cooperation

NEWS
48 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Tse Chin-wan, will depart for the Xizang Autonomous Region on Sunday afternoon to explore strengthening cooperation in food trade between the two places.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

During the visit, Tse will meet with leaders of the People's Government of the Xizang Autonomous Region, the Lhasa Customs District, and various municipal governments.

Tse will also visit food manufacturing enterprises in the autonomous region to learn about the development of the local food industry and to promote new business opportunities within the sector.

The Permanent Secretary for Environment and Ecology (Food), Irene Young Bick-kwan, and the Controller of the Centre for Food Safety of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, Christine Wong Wang, will also join the visit.

Tse will return to Hong Kong on May 23. During his absence, the Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Diane Wong Shuk-han, will be the Acting Secretary for Environment and Ecology.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Seventh suspect in 1999 Sham Shui Po news vendor murder arrested, one still on the run
NEWS
44 mins ago
TD reports smooth start as commercial vehicles roll with halved tolls
NEWS
1 hour ago
First case of rat hepatitis E this year detected in Hung Hom resident
NEWS
17 hours ago
Hong Kong’s M+ and France’s Centre Pompidou forge landmark multi-year art partnership
NEWS
17 hours ago
Ashburton Guardian
Two Hong Kong tourists killed in tragic highway collision on New Zealand’s South Island
NEWS
19 hours ago
Jockey Club unveils global horse art exhibition in Tsim Sha Tsui to celebrate 140th anniversary
NEWS
19 hours ago
Construction worker unconscious after neck trapped in metal mesh at Wong Tai Sin site
NEWS
21 hours ago
Kai Tak showcased as emerging global youth hub during diplomatic gathering
NEWS
21 hours ago
Independent legal representation crucial amid pressures, says HKBA chairman at Senior Counsel Ceremony
NEWS
22 hours ago
Paul Lam highlights crucial role of court advocates in defending common law at senior counsel ceremony
NEWS
22 hours ago
Viral video shows Trump checking documents during a state banquet with President Xi
WORLD
17 hours ago
Hong Kong: a familiar, trusted partner for Australian businesses
PEOPLE
11-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun takes selfie with Musk goes viral online
CHINA
14-05-2026 23:39 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.