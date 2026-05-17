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NEWS

TD reports smooth start as commercial vehicles roll with halved tolls

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The halved tunnel tolls for commercial vehicles have been running smoothly since midnight, according to the Transport Department (TD). 

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Under the relief measures, all buses, goods vehicles, light buses and taxis using government tolled tunnels and the Tsing Sha Control Area will benefit from the 50 percent discount until 11.59pm on July 16.

During an overnight visit to the HKeToll control center, Commissioner for Transport Winnie Tse Wing-yee was briefed by the toll service provider on system adjustments and toll display updates. 

She expressed gratitude to the multidisciplinary team from the TD and the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department for completing the necessary tests and ensuring a smooth implementation amid soaring fuel prices.

The department said it will continue monitoring the waiver, adding that no applications are required from vehicle owners.

However, taxi passengers are reminded they must still pay the statutory toll in full throughout the waiver period. 

Additionally, real-time toll information can be obtained via the HKeToll, HKeMobility mobile apps, and toll information displays.

Transport Departmenttunnel tolls

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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