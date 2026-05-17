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NEWS

Global stability to help HK enhance external connections: Paul Chan 

NEWS
47 mins ago
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Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po has urged Hong Kong to leverage positive signals in the global landscape to strengthen its external ties, following the recent meeting between the Chinese and U.S. leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to China.

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Chan stated that these recent diplomatic developments will inject stability into the turbulent geopolitical environment. These dialogues, he noted, create a favorable environment for Hong Kong to enhance its external connections.

Writing in his weekly blog, Chan highlighted that the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest report affirmed Hong Kong's status as an international financial center and its role as a "super connector."

The report recognized that various policy initiatives, including the development of the Northern Metropolis, will assist the city in developing innovation and technology (I&T) alongside high-value-added services, thereby supporting economic growth and structural transformation.

Furthermore, Chan pointed out that credit rating agencies Moody's and Fitch Ratings recently affirmed Hong Kong's credit ratings with a "stable" outlook. 

He emphasized that this assessment not only reflects Hong Kong's sound economic fundamentals, positive prospects, and robust public finances, but also demonstrates the value of proactive communication with international organizations.

Transparency regarding the city's current situation, development direction, and opportunities is crucial for attracting more long-term international capital, he said.

In addition, Chan will depart on Sunday for an official visit to Europe, covering Paris, Brussels, and Zurich. 

During his trip, the financial chief will meet with leaders of major European financial institutions, representatives from private equity and venture capital funds, and heads of family offices.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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