First case of rat hepatitis E this year detected in Hung Hom resident

Hong Kong health authorities are investigating a rare case of human infection by the rat hepatitis E virus involving a 42-year-old man, marking the first such diagnosis in the city this year and prompting a fresh warning for residents to maintain strict hygiene standards.

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The patient, who suffers from chronic liver disease, was discovered to have abnormal liver function during a routine medical follow-up at a private hospital earlier this month.

He was subsequently admitted to Queen Mary Hospital, where laboratory tests confirmed he had contracted the rat-borne virus.

While the man has since been discharged in stable condition, his three household contacts are being monitored by health officials, although they currently show no symptoms of the illness.

According to the Centre for Health Protection, the infection was likely acquired locally within the Hung Hom district, where the patient both lives and works.

Although the man reported that he had not seen any rodents or had direct contact with them recently, investigators believe he may have indirectly encountered surfaces or food contaminated by pests.

A joint inspection of the man's home and workplace by health and environmental departments revealed minor signs of rodent activity in the refuse collection rooms of both locations.

In light of these findings, the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has issued formal notices to the relevant property management companies, demanding immediate improvements to sanitation and more rigorous pest control measures.

This case is particularly significant as Hong Kong typically records only a handful of such infections annually, with an average of zero to two cases per year over the last half-decade.

Medical experts noted that individuals with pre-existing liver conditions are among the most vulnerable to this specific virus and are more likely to experience severe symptoms or abnormal liver function if infected.

To prevent the spread of the disease, which is often transmitted through contaminated food or water, officials are urging the public to wash their hands thoroughly before eating and to ensure all food is stored in covered containers.

They also emphasized that general household detergents may not be enough to kill the virus, suggesting the use of diluted bleach for effective disinfection of living spaces.