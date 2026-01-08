Gas supply partially restored in Admiralty after water leak, full recovery expected Friday

Gas supply has been partially restored in Admiralty after a water leak caused pipeline flooding on Wednesday, with the gas company aiming for full restoration by Friday, Towngas said.

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The incident affected areas including the Legislative Council building, Lippo Centre and Far East Finance Centre. Water supply was restored on Thursday morning, but gas remained suspended. Restaurants in the area adapted by using LPG stoves provided by Towngas, switching to induction cookers, adjusting menus to reduce fried items and adding boiled dishes, or suspending operations.

Towngas said late Thursday that engineering teams had restored gas supply to most customers in the area and were continuing to clear accumulated water from gas pipelines.