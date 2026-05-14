Six injured in three-vehicle collision on Tsing Ma Bridge

At least six people were injured, including a maintenance worker in critical condition, following a severe three-vehicle pile-up on the Tsing Ma Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

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The accident occurred around 5pm when a courier truck reportedly lost control and triggered a chain-reaction crash involving a maintenance vehicle and a private car.

The collision took place on the Kowloon-bound lanes of the bridge as the vehicles were navigating a curve near the exit.

According to reports from the scene, a medium-sized courier truck suddenly lost control and slammed into the rear of a stationary or slow-moving maintenance vehicle with immense force.

The impact was so powerful that it propelled the maintenance vehicle forward, causing it to strike a private car and resulting in a three-vehicle "sandwich" collision.

Among the six people injured in the crash was a staff member from the Tsing Ma Control Area.

Witnesses reported that the employee was dragged underneath one of the vehicles during the impact and was later found unconscious with serious injuries.

Images circulating online revealed the sheer scale of the destruction. The maintenance vehicle suffered extensive damage, with its rear end completely collapsed and its front wedged tightly against a roadside metal railing.

The force of the crash caused the vehicle's airbags to deploy, and the surrounding pavement was littered with shattered glass and mechanical debris.