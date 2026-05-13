CUHK to amend rules, dismissal grounds for senior administrators

The Chinese University is preparing to amend its regulations, broadening the grounds under which senior administrators can be removed. The proposed changes would add reasons such as misconduct, incompetence, and inefficiency.

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According to the university document, the CUHK Council plans to establish a new committee chaired by the council’s chairman, with members drawn from the Boards of Trustees or the chairpersons of the Committee of Overseers. The aim is to create a more systematic communication channel between the colleges and the university’s governing body.

At the same time, CUHK intends to set up a new Alumni Advisory Board which will replace the existing CUHK Convocation.

Members of the board will be nominated by established alumni organizations and appointed by the university council. The board will serve as a formal channel for alumni representatives to participate in discussions on major issues and developments affecting the university.

In response, the university said the review is to modernize the regulations, so they remain relevant and aligned with CUHK’s future development.

A six-week consultation period has been launched, running from May 13 to June 23, during which stakeholders are invited to submit their views.

Once the council approves the principles of the proposed amendments, the drafting process will begin immediately.

The university has set a target to submit the amendment bill to the Legislative Council during the 2026/27 legislative session, where it will be formally considered.