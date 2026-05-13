Rolex worth $119,000 stolen from Tsuen Wan Plaza shop

A Rolex watch worth about HK$119,000 was stolen from a shop at Tsuen Wan Plaza on Wednesday morning (May 13), with the suspect fleeing before police arrived.

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Police said they received a report at around 11am from a staff member at the shopping mall on Tai Pa Street, who said a man aged about 30 stole the watch and fled.

Preliminary investigations showed the stolen timepiece was valued at around HK$119,000.

The case was classified as “shop theft” and handed over to the District Crime Squad of Tsuen Wan Police District for further investigation, with police continuing to search for the suspect.