GoGlobal Task Force readies nearly 300 mainland firms for overseas expansion 

The GoGlobal Task Force is set to assist nearly 300 mainland companies in preparing to expand overseas through Hong Kong, according to Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah.

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These mainland firms are among the 560 companies that have set up or expanded operations in Hong Kong with the assistance of InvestHK, Yau said on Wednesday (May 13).

The top three sectors among these enterprises are financial services and fintech, innovation and technology (I&T), and family offices.

Launched last October as a one-stop platform, the task force's steering committee has convened three times to formulate comprehensive work plans and actively advance various initiatives, Yau said.

As a core member of the task force, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) launched the cross-sector "GoGlobal Connect" professional services platform in April.

The platform brings together service providers from eight professional categories, including legal, accounting, financial, testing, and certification, to match the demands of mainland enterprises venturing overseas.

It provides tailor-made consultancy services and has already followed up on over 100 inquiries.

In terms of promotion, Yau added that the task force has held more than 10 events across Hong Kong and various mainland cities and provinces, reaching over 3,000 enterprise representatives.

Many of these events also focused on specific sectors such as financial services, I&T, and manufacturing to provide highly targeted advice and support.

Furthermore, Yau stated that the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau (CEDB) will strengthen collaboration among its overseas Economic and Trade Offices (ETOs), InvestHK, and the HKTDC through a "three-in-one" model.