logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Three-hour clock stirs concerns as Wang Chi House's second return begins

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A mix of hope and heartbreak filled Wang Chi House this morning as residents began their second round of return,  with many fearing three hours is nowhere near enough. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Under the new arrangement, up to four residents of the sole unaffected block are permitted per visit, with lifts now operational for multiple trips. 

Holding cardboard boxes, suitcases and handcarts, residents made their way upstairs, with some arranged vans or moving companies to carry their possessions.

Among them is Lam, a sixth-floor resident, for whom the second visit back home still brought a flood of emotions. 

"The memories left behind in a home where I have lived for decades can never be fully packed up,” she lamented. 

She shared that she retrieved old awards and certificates that represent the record of her career development, expressing regret at not being able to take the household appliances — but she was assured of future opportunities. 

Regarding the long-term settlement plan, Lam revealed a preference for a government buyout, admitting she just wants things settled as soon as possible. 

"My mind is really a mess right now," she said. "But I'm retired and I don't want to be picky. I never expected things to turn out like this. I just hope they can arrange a new home for us."

Another resident, whose flat was caught mid-renovation during the fire, said three hours is simply not enough. "Even under normal circumstances," he explained, "moving requires a moving company." 

Echoing similar concerns, a resident reflected on the last experience, sharing a newly made checklist and hoping to retrieve more items like insurance policies. 

Cheung,  a seventh-floor resident who works in the hardware industry, said the second round return was mainly for his tools, including a drilling machine and a sawing machine. 

As for future living arrangements, Cheung admitted he does not want to return to Wang Chi House, the only block not affected by the fire. 

 "Everything needs to be redone and demolition would only bring dust to the area. The buyout offer is fair, so I'll find somewhere else,” he said. 

Another resident surnamed Lam, who climbed up on behalf of his father, said the return is mainly for daily essentials.

As her father still prefers living in Wang Fuk Court, she revealed he is still considering the buyout plan, citing concerns over the lengthy renovation. 

The second round of returns will first open seven floors to residents, followed by six floors per day over the next four days, ending on Sunday (May 17).

Wang Fuk CourtWang Chi HouseTai Po

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Tai Po flat fire prompts evacuation of 140, two hospitalized
NEWS
12-05-2026 14:15 HKT
(File Photo)
Wang Fuk Court moves to personalized Zoom links for upcoming meetings
NEWS
10-05-2026 18:01 HKT
Govt announces second round of belonging retrieval operations for Wang Fuk Court under strict safety guidelines
NEWS
08-05-2026 21:15 HKT
(File photo)
Wang Fuk Court online meetings face backlash over limited spots
NEWS
07-05-2026 13:19 HKT
Inspector defends advance notice for site checks at Wang Fuk Court hearing
NEWS
06-05-2026 19:05 HKT
Civil Aid Services carried more than luggage in Wang Fuk Court’s homecoming climb
NEWS
06-05-2026 13:53 HKT
Wang Fuk Court residents exempted from 2025/26 tax bills
NEWS
04-05-2026 17:08 HKT
File Photo
Wang Fuk Court residents' return continues amid tears and uncertain futures
NEWS
03-05-2026 21:11 HKT
Govt confident in buyout plan for Wang Chi House, sets 75pc owner approval threshold
NEWS
02-05-2026 16:32 HKT
Wang Fuk Court residents question costly demolition plan upon return
NEWS
02-05-2026 13:41 HKT
Heavy rains and thunderstorms expected later this week
NEWS
12-05-2026 17:54 HKT
Property developer and Chorland food stall chain founder dies in suspected suicide at home
NEWS
18 hours ago
Michael Jackson's 'second family' now says he sexually abused them, filing lawsuit against estate
WORLD
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.