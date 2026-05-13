Three-hour clock stirs concerns as Wang Chi House's second return begins

A mix of hope and heartbreak filled Wang Chi House this morning as residents began their second round of return, with many fearing three hours is nowhere near enough.

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Under the new arrangement, up to four residents of the sole unaffected block are permitted per visit, with lifts now operational for multiple trips.

Holding cardboard boxes, suitcases and handcarts, residents made their way upstairs, with some arranged vans or moving companies to carry their possessions.

Among them is Lam, a sixth-floor resident, for whom the second visit back home still brought a flood of emotions.

"The memories left behind in a home where I have lived for decades can never be fully packed up,” she lamented.

She shared that she retrieved old awards and certificates that represent the record of her career development, expressing regret at not being able to take the household appliances — but she was assured of future opportunities.

Regarding the long-term settlement plan, Lam revealed a preference for a government buyout, admitting she just wants things settled as soon as possible.

"My mind is really a mess right now," she said. "But I'm retired and I don't want to be picky. I never expected things to turn out like this. I just hope they can arrange a new home for us."

Another resident, whose flat was caught mid-renovation during the fire, said three hours is simply not enough. "Even under normal circumstances," he explained, "moving requires a moving company."

Echoing similar concerns, a resident reflected on the last experience, sharing a newly made checklist and hoping to retrieve more items like insurance policies.

Cheung, a seventh-floor resident who works in the hardware industry, said the second round return was mainly for his tools, including a drilling machine and a sawing machine.

As for future living arrangements, Cheung admitted he does not want to return to Wang Chi House, the only block not affected by the fire.

"Everything needs to be redone and demolition would only bring dust to the area. The buyout offer is fair, so I'll find somewhere else,” he said.

Another resident surnamed Lam, who climbed up on behalf of his father, said the return is mainly for daily essentials.

As her father still prefers living in Wang Fuk Court, she revealed he is still considering the buyout plan, citing concerns over the lengthy renovation.

The second round of returns will first open seven floors to residents, followed by six floors per day over the next four days, ending on Sunday (May 17).