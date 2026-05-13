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NEWS

Police issue 141 summonses in anti-jaywalking crackdown in NT North

NEWS
32 mins ago
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Police issued 141 summonses and 18 warnings to pedestrians for jaywalking offenses in the New Territories North region during a two-day crackdown that concluded on Tuesday.

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The operation specifically targeted pedestrians who failed to comply with traffic light signals or traffic signs, as well as those who crossed the road within 15 meters of a pedestrian crossing facility.

A police spokesman stated that the force will continue to conduct appropriate publicity, education, and enforcement actions against various pedestrian and traffic violations on a regular basis to ensure the safety of all road users.

The force reminded the public that the offense carries a maximum fine of HK$2,000, according to the Road Traffic (Traffic Control) Regulations.

jaywalking

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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