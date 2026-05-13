Night Recap - May 13, 2026

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Half-price tunnel tolls kick in for commercial vehicles from Sun

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Hong Kong is cutting tunnel tolls for all commercial vehicles by 50 percent for two months starting from Sunday, aiming to ease the operating costs amid surging fuel prices.



Canvas reaches deal with hackers, says stolen data destroyed

Instructure, the parent company of the online learning management platform Canvas, announced that it has "reached an agreement" with hackers following a cyberattack affecting 9,000 institutions.

HKUST greenhouse gas monitor arrives at national space station Tiangong

A greenhouse gas-monitoring instrument spearheaded by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) was successfully launched into space aboard the Tianzhou-10 cargo spacecraft.

Three-hour clock stirs concerns as Wang Chi House's second return begins

A mix of hope and heartbreak filled Wang Chi House this morning as residents began their second round of return, with many fearing three hours is nowhere near enough.

HK Express joins fuel surcharge reduction starting Sat

HK Express announced on Tuesday that it will reduce passenger fuel surcharges starting Saturday (May 16).

Business Today

Nearly 80 percent new listings rise or remain flat in debut since IPO optimization: Hui

Close to 80 percent of new listings saw their share prices rise or remain flat in their Hong Kong debut since the bourse implemented measures to optimize the initial public offering market, said Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu.

Mainland Chinese snap up Hong Kong homes in April, most in 2 years

The number of Hong Kong homes bought by mainland Chinese surged 48 percent in April from the previous month to a two-year high, data from property agent Midland Realty showed, supported by a strong yuan and a shift to purchasing from renting.

Cathay Pacific names Swire's Bradley as new chair as Healy retires

Cathay Pacific Airways (0293) has named Swire Group’s chairman Guy Bradley as an executive director and its new chair, succeeding Patrick Healy, who will retire from the group.

Henderson Land completes HK’s first biodiversity loans with HSBC, Hang Seng Bank

Henderson Land Development (0012) said it has closed Hong Kong’s first biodiversity loans with the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Hang Seng Bank to support biodiversity-enhancing initiatives at its flagship mixed-use development Central Yards.

Cross-sector background check scheme to cover life insurance agents in banks, insurers in July

A cross-sector background check scheme will expand to cover all life insurance agents in banks and insurers in July to root out “rolling bad apples,” Hong Kong de facto central bank said.

World/China

Trump arrives in Beijing for summit with Xi

US President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for a high-stakes summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping aimed at easing deep tensions between the rival superpowers.

Pentagon says US cost of Iran war nearing $29 billion

The Pentagon said Tuesday the cost of the war with Iran had climbed to nearly $29 billion, as President Donald Trump faced mounting scrutiny over the conflict and its impact on US military readiness.

Iran war to cast a shadow on BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Delhi

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran is set to cast a shadow over a two-day meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS grouping that kicks off in New Delhi on Thursday, testing the bloc's ability to reach a unified position and produce a joint statement.

Chinese alleged hacking ringleader extradited to South Korea

A Chinese alleged cybercrime ringleader, whose victims reportedly included BTS megastar Jungkook, was extradited from Thailand to South Korea on Wednesday over a hacking scheme that stole more than $25 million, Seoul's justice ministry said.

Philippine senator seeks military support to block ICC drug war arrest

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte's chief drug war enforcer urged the military on Wednesday to stop government attempts to arrest and fly him to the Netherlands to stand trial on charges of crimes against humanity.