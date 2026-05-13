logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKJC and Deauville forge three-year partnership spanning racing, polo and horse welfare

NEWS
2 hours ago

by

Michael Cox

logo
logo
logo

The Hong Kong Jockey Club and the French seaside city of Deauville have formalized a wide-ranging partnership in equine sports, signing a three-year memorandum of understanding at the Residence of France in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

HKJC chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges said Hong Kong and France share a deep passion for the horse and that the MOU strengthens the club's relationship with French horse sports. He noted the timing was especially meaningful, with the signing falling during French May celebrations and in the Year of the Horse on the Chinese calendar.

Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges
Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges

The MOU was signed by HKJC Executive Director, Racing Andrew Harding and Deauville Deputy Mayor Philippe Béhuet, who is also Special Representative of the Mayor of Deauville. The ceremony was witnessed by Engelbrecht-Bresges, French Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau Christile Drulhe, and senior executives from both the HKJC and Deauville.

"Deauville and Hong Kong may be oceans apart, but we are joined by the same spirit — a love for horses, sport, elegance, and tradition, as well as a constant drive for innovation and excellence," Béhuet said.

Philippe Béhuet
Philippe Béhuet

"The values upheld by The Hong Kong Jockey Club deeply resonate with those of our town, which has long been in both places the home to world-class horse events. Together, we can foster new opportunities, inspire young talent, and strengthen the enduring bond between our communities."

Drulhe said the agreement gives new momentum to a relationship founded on trust, shared values, and equestrian excellence. She said it was made possible by long-standing exchanges between France and the HKJC, including the yearly France Galop Cup and the HKJC trophy races held at Deauville each August.

Christile Drulhe
Christile Drulhe

The extendable partnership spans equine health, horse supply, riding, and polo.

On the welfare front, the two sides will collaborate on research in equine medicine and veterinary science, while Deauville will support the rehoming of retired Hong Kong racehorses in France through Champs Legacy, an official partner of the HKJC's RESTART Racehorse Aftercare Programme.

The agreement also promotes purchasing opportunities through ARQANA, Deauville's leading bloodstock auction house, with the French city facilitating contact between its agents and breeders and HKJC connections looking to buy racehorses.

HKJC members stand to benefit directly, with Deauville organizing tailor-made tourism and riding packages through its Pôle International du Cheval training center, and offering polo training sessions in the city. Members will also be supported in joining the Asia Polo Cup, a new annual event in Deauville each August that holds its inaugural edition this year.

The signing coincided with French-themed racing at Happy Valley Racecourse, including the French May Trophy and the France Galop Cup, part of the broader French May arts festival. The HKJC has long ties to French racing, with trophy races at Deauville each August complementing the Happy Valley fixtures.

Deauville, located in the Normandy region of northwestern France, is recognized as a hub for equestrian excellence in Europe. The city boasts two racecourses, major polo events, a campus dedicated to education and research in equine health, and ARQANA, one of the world's leading bloodstock auction houses.

The HKJC's equine sports development programs in Hong Kong extend well beyond racing, encompassing public riding schools, the retraining of retired racehorses, high-level coaching through the Hong Kong Equestrian Performance Plan, and logistical support for major equestrian events.

French seaside city Deauville
French seaside city Deauville
French seaside city Deauville

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Police issue 141 summonses in anti-jaywalking crackdown in NT North
NEWS
35 mins ago
Three-hour clock stirs concerns as Wang Chi House's second return begins
NEWS
1 hour ago
GoGlobal Task Force readies nearly 300 mainland firms for overseas expansion 
NEWS
1 hour ago
Rolex worth $119,000 stolen from Tsuen Wan Plaza shop
NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
HKUST greenhouse gas monitor arrives at national space station Tiangong
NEWS
3 hours ago
Taxi crashes onto sidewalk in Ngau Tau Kok; one killed, four injured
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
Canvas reaches deal with hackers, says stolen data destroyed
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
Half-price tunnel tolls kick in for commercial vehicles from Sun
NEWS
5 hours ago
Five Guys Russell Street outlet goes dark, sparking closure speculation
NEWS
5 hours ago
Morning Recap - May 13, 2026
NEWS
13 hours ago
Heavy rains and thunderstorms expected later this week
NEWS
12-05-2026 17:54 HKT
Property developer and Chorland food stall chain founder dies in suspected suicide at home
NEWS
18 hours ago
Michael Jackson's 'second family' now says he sexually abused them, filing lawsuit against estate
WORLD
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.