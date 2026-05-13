Half-price tunnel tolls kick in for commercial vehicles from Sun

Hong Kong is cutting tunnel tolls for all commercial vehicles by 50 percent for two months starting from Sunday, aiming to ease the operating costs amid surging fuel prices.

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Under the relief measure, all buses, goods vehicles, light buses and taxis registered with the Transport Department (TD) using government tolled tunnels and the Tsing Sha Control Area will benefit from the measure.

Scheduled to be gazetted on Friday (May 15), the temporary 50 percent discount will run until midnight on July 16.

The inter-departmental Task Force on Monitoring Fuel Supply noted the targeted measures are designed to lower operational burdens for commercial vehicle drivers and operators coping with rising fuel costs.

With adjustments to the HKeToll system to ensure smooth implementation, no application is required, and commercial vehicle owners need to pay the reduced amount as displayed.

However, taxi passengers are reminded to pay the statutory tolls in full throughout the waiver period.

Drivers can obtain the waiver details via the HKeToll and HKeMobility mobile apps, toll information displays, variable message signs on major trunk roads, tunnel radio break-in messages and letters issued by the TD to the trades concerned.