Taxi crashes onto sidewalk in Ngau Tau Kok; one killed, four injured

A fatal traffic accident occurred in Ngau Tau Kok on Wednesday (May 13) at around 1.50pm, when a taxi lost control and crashed onto the sidewalk near the junction of 3 Choi Ha Road and Chun Wah Road, striking two female pedestrians.

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The two women, both in their 30s, were found unconscious and taken to United Christian Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital. One was later pronounced dead after resuscitation efforts.

The taxi driver, in his 70s, reportedly complained of chest pain and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A couple in their 60s who were passengers in the taxi sustained minor injuries and were also taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.