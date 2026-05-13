logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Taxi crashes onto sidewalk in Ngau Tau Kok; one killed, four injured

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A fatal traffic accident occurred in Ngau Tau Kok on Wednesday (May 13) at around 1.50pm, when a taxi lost control and crashed onto the sidewalk near the junction of 3 Choi Ha Road and Chun Wah Road, striking two female pedestrians.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The two women, both in their 30s, were found unconscious and taken to United Christian Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital. One was later pronounced dead after resuscitation efforts.

The taxi driver, in his 70s, reportedly complained of chest pain and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A couple in their 60s who were passengers in the taxi sustained minor injuries and were also taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
logo
HKUST greenhouse gas monitor arrives at national space station Tiangong
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Canvas reaches deal with hackers, says stolen data destroyed
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Half-price tunnel tolls kick in for commercial vehicles from Sun
NEWS
3 hours ago
Five Guys Russell Street outlet goes dark, sparking closure speculation
NEWS
4 hours ago
Morning Recap - May 13, 2026
NEWS
11 hours ago
IKEA Tsim Sha Tsui frozen dessert found with coliform exceedance, sales ordered to stop
NEWS
12 hours ago
25 arrested in New Territories South anti-illegal worker and vice raid
NEWS
12 hours ago
Man stabbed in arm while waiting for friend in Tuen Mun, attacker flees
NEWS
15 hours ago
Property developer and Chorland food stall chain founder dies in suspected suicide at home
NEWS
16 hours ago
FHKI leads delegation to Yunnan and hosts 'AI+' conference
NEWS
17 hours ago
Heavy rains and thunderstorms expected later this week
NEWS
22 hours ago
Michael Jackson's 'second family' now says he sexually abused them, filing lawsuit against estate
WORLD
15 hours ago
Uber warns ride-hailing cap could double wait times, raise fares 70%
NEWS
12-05-2026 00:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.