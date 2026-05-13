Canvas reaches deal with hackers, says stolen data destroyed

Instructure, the parent company of the online learning management platform Canvas, announced that it has "reached an agreement" with hackers following a cyberattack affecting 9,000 institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a statement updated on Monday (May 11), Instructure said the hackers had returned all the data and provided digital proof of its destruction.

“This agreement covers all impacted Instructure customers, and there is no need for individual customers to attempt to engage with the unauthorized actor,” the company said

While the company did not disclose whether a ransom was paid, it assured that no customers would be extorted as a result of the incident, publicly or otherwise.

Foreign media quoted the hacker group ShinyHunters, which claimed responsibility for the breach, as saying they had deleted the stolen data and would not demand a ransom from Instructure or its clients.

The cyberattack has also affected multiple schools in Hong Kong, and the police have received two requests for assistance so far.

One of the cases involved a resident who turned on their computer and was greeted by a fake pop-up notification. The message falsely claimed the Canvas system was under repair and directed the user to a fraudulent technical support page equipped with a hotline number.