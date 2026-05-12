Dump truck driver injured after vehicle plunges down slope in Tseung Kwan O

A dump truck driver was injured after his vehicle lost control and crashed while traveling downhill in Tseung Kwan O on Tuesday morning.

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The accident happened at around 8.32am on Hang Hau Road. The truck, which was carrying construction waste, mounted the pavement, knocked down railings and a traffic sign, and slid down the slope before coming to a stop.

The 45-year-old driver, surnamed Chan, was trapped inside the vehicle. Emergency personnel were called to the scene and rescued him. He was conscious when taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A nearby tire shop narrowly escaped being hit. Some tires placed outside the shop were knocked into a sewer channel, but the premises were not damaged.

According to sources, the driver claimed the truck had lost braking power while traveling downhill, causing it to run out of control and crash down the slope.

Investigation is ongoing.