logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Dump truck driver injured after vehicle plunges down slope in Tseung Kwan O

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A dump truck driver was injured after his vehicle lost control and crashed while traveling downhill in Tseung Kwan O on Tuesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The accident happened at around 8.32am on Hang Hau Road. The truck, which was carrying construction waste, mounted the pavement, knocked down railings and a traffic sign, and slid down the slope before coming to a stop.

The 45-year-old driver, surnamed Chan, was trapped inside the vehicle. Emergency personnel were called to the scene and rescued him. He was conscious when taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A nearby tire shop narrowly escaped being hit. Some tires placed outside the shop were knocked into a sewer channel, but the premises were not damaged.

According to sources, the driver claimed the truck had lost braking power while traveling downhill, causing it to run out of control and crash down the slope.

Investigation is ongoing.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Tai Po flat fire prompts evacuation of 140, two hospitalized
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
HK professional services ready to help mainland AI firms go global, says HKTDC chairman
NEWS
1 hour ago
Calbee to switch some snack packaging to black and white. (Photo: NHK)
Calbee turns snack packs black and white amid Iran-linked ink supply squeeze
NEWS
1 hour ago
Sau Mau Ping collision between truck and double-decker leaves 10 injured
NEWS
2 hours ago
Uber warns limited ride-hailing licenses could leave consumers with failed bookings, higher fares
NEWS
2 hours ago
Couple avoids conviction in child endangerment case over typhoon Ragasa storm chasing
NEWS
3 hours ago
Morning Recap - May 12, 2026
NEWS
9 hours ago
Power outage hits 5,700 in Tsing Yi, most restored within 28 minutes
NEWS
11 hours ago
FSD, police bust illegal fuel depot in Kwai Wo Street, seize 5,000 litres of diesel
NEWS
13 hours ago
Electric car crashes into lamppost on Castle Peak Road, driver injured
NEWS
13 hours ago
(File photo)
Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says 
NEWS
11-05-2026 13:30 HKT
The Lamma Winds was permanently closed on 11 May 2026. HK Electric Managing Director Mr. Francis C. Y. Cheng (4th from right) and colleagues from the Generation Division paid tribute to the “big wind turbine”.
Hong Kong’s iconic Lamma Winds decommissioned after two decades
NEWS
21 hours ago
Calls for phased approach as Hong Kong nears ride-hailing licensing launch
NEWS
11-05-2026 12:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.