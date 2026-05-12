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NEWS

HKTB signs new five-year MOU on Wine and Food Tourism Promotion with Bordeaux 

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Raine Fung

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The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and the Bordeaux Wine Industry Association (CIVB) signed a new five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Wine and Food Tourism Promotion to promote wine and culinary tourism between Hong Kong and Bordeaux, strengthening long-term cooperation.

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Under the newly signed MOU, the HKTB and CIVB will deepen their cooperation in five key areas, including showcasing upgraded content in the annual "Wine & Dine"; conducting joint promotions in key overseas markets; launching collaborative programs to attract global consumers; enhancing knowledge exchange on wine and culinary tourism between the two regions; as well as promoting industry collaboration.

Since 2009, with the strong support of CIVB, the HKTB has successfully developed the "Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival" into one of Asia's most anticipated annual culinary events, with Bordeaux wines being a particularly popular highlight, HKTB Chairman Peter Lam Kin-ngok stated. 

He added that Hong Kong will showcase its rich and diverse culinary and wine culture to the world at the globally renowned "Bordeaux Fête le Vin.” 

Philippe Tapie, Vice President of the CIVB, expressed excitement to further deepen cooperation and embrace new opportunities, not only strengthening culinary cultural exchange between the two places but also leveraging Hong Kong's important gateway advantage to showcase the superior characteristics of Bordeaux wines and cuisine to China, Asia, and the world.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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