Woman arrested for smuggling animals at Lok Ma Chau border

A 46-year-old woman was arrested at the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point for allegedly smuggling seven live animals valued at approximately HK$4,300.

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The arrest came after customs officers intercepted the suspect, an incoming passenger, at the arrival hall for an inspection yesterday.

Upon examination, a batch of suspected illegally imported animals valued at approximately HK$4,300, including one sugar glider, one chinchilla, one mouse, one hamster, and three guinea pigs, was found inside paper bags carried by her.

The suspect was then arrested at the scene. The case has been handed over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for follow-up investigation.

Under the Rabies Ordinance, anyone who illegally imports animals, carcasses, or animal products carries a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and one year in jail.