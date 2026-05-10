Woman arrested for smuggling animals at Lok Ma Chau border

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Indonesia police arrest six for Komodo dragon smuggling
15-04-2026 17:39 HKT
EU police smash ring smuggling Vietnamese to Europe
09-04-2026 18:41 HKT
Customs probes ticket sales after Mayday switches HK concert date
11-03-2026 13:08 HKT
Man arrested in Thailand for smuggling rhino horn inside meat
10-02-2026 20:32 HKT
Customs seizes cigarettes in crayon parcel from Japan, arrests HK man
27-01-2026 01:54 HKT
Customs nets $29m in smuggled goods from two river trade vessels
21-01-2026 17:40 HKT
Cathay Pacific slashes fuel surcharges as Middle East tensions ease
08-05-2026 20:31 HKT