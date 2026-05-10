Frederick Ma convenes unprecedented lineup of five former HKTDC chairs for 60th anniversary forum

To mark its 60th anniversary, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will host the high-profile Next 60 Forum on June 16, featuring an unprecedented lineup of five former chairs, personally convened by current Chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang, to share their strategic insights on Hong Kong’s economic and trade future.

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The distinguished panel includes former chairs Baroness Lydia Dunn, Victor Fung Kwok-king, Peter Woo Kwong-ching, Jack So Chak-kwong and Vincent Lo Hong-sui.

A significant highlight of the event will be the participation of Dunn, who currently resides in the United Kingdom and is rarely seen at public events in Hong Kong. She served as HKTDC Chair from 1983 to 1991 and was a former senior unofficial member of the Legislative Council and the governor’s Executive Council before 1997.

Ma, who has been personally involved in every stage of the forum’s preparation, traveled to the UK to invite Dunn in person. While she expressed a strong desire to attend the 60th-anniversary celebration, she remains in London to care for her husband, former Attorney General Michael David Thomas.

She will instead provide her outlook on Hong Kong’s trade prospects over the next six decades via a video message rather than participating in the live floor discussions.

The remaining former chairs, most of whom have maintained low public profiles in recent years, accepted Ma’s personal invitations to offer their perspectives on Hong Kong’s economic trajectory. Their collective expertise is expected to provide a roadmap for the city as it navigates a complex global trade landscape.