HKJC backs 18th diplomatic knowledge contest to boost students' global and national awareness

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) continued its long-standing support for local youth development by sponsoring the 18th Hong Kong Cup Diplomatic Knowledge Contest, which concluded with its final round and awards ceremony on Saturday.

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The educational competition is a collaborative initiative jointly organized by the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the local Education Bureau, and the Better Hong Kong Foundation.

During the weekend ceremony, Hong Kong Jockey Club Chairman Martin Liao presented the awards to the triumphant schools, while the organization's Deputy Chairman, Lester Huang, took an active role in the event by serving as a judge for the final round.

Serving as the special sponsor for this year's iteration, the club has been a steadfast backer of the educational initiative since 2009.

A key feature of their ongoing sponsorship is the provision of fully funded study tours to the Chinese mainland, rewarding the winning students with firsthand experiential learning opportunities outside the classroom.

The organization's continued investment in the contest aligns with its broader commitment to cultivating young people's interest in international relations while simultaneously strengthening their sense of national identity and belonging.

To solidify this long-term vision, the club and the foreign affairs commissioner's office signed a comprehensive three-year collaboration agreement earlier this January.

Beyond the secondary school contest, this expanded partnership also provides vital funding for a specialized diplomacy summer camp designed for local university students.

Through this program, older students are given the opportunity to participate in cultural exchange visits across the mainland and various countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, aiming to significantly broaden their international perspectives.