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Wang Fuk Court moves to personalized Zoom links for upcoming meetings

NEWS
33 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Wang Fuk Court residents will receive an exclusive link to join upcoming briefings for an update on the estate's situation, according to the government-appointed administrator, Hop On Management. 

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The company had initially scheduled two meetings for Tuesday (May 12) and the following Wednesday (May 20), with two representatives per household allowed to join from different devices. 

Citing cybersecurity concerns, it has now announced to issue each participant a personalized link and login credentials, both limited to one device. 

No Zoom account required

Hop On stated that residents who receive an SMS notification can simply click the link and enter their password, with no need to register for a Zoom account in advance. 

Despite the new arrangement, the company assured residents that two devices per household are still permitted, with another access code and password provided upon request. 

Notably, the relevant SMS message will be sent to registered residents the day before the meeting at the latest. 

According to the company, over 1,000  residents had already registered for the meetings.

Wang Fuk CourtHop On

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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