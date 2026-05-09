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NEWS

Transport worker charged in $7.5m money laundering syndicate granted bail

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 34-year-old transport worker appeared in court on Saturday facing charges of money laundering and attempted conspiracy involving over HK$7.5 million, following a broader police crackdown on a syndicate that recruited individuals to open proxy bank accounts.

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The defendant, Fung, was escorted to the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts for his initial hearing.

He was not required to enter a plea as prosecutors requested more time to continue their investigations.

Magistrate Claudia Ng Cheuk-hwa approved the application and adjourned the case, scheduling the next hearing for July 3 at the Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts.

Fung was granted bail set at HK$100,000 in combined cash and surety, with the strict condition that he must surrender all his travel documents.

According to the details of the first charge, Fung is accused of handling more than HK$7.52 million in a Standard Chartered Bank account alongside other unidentified individuals between July 21 and January 9.

The prosecution alleges that he processed these funds while knowing, or having reasonable grounds to believe, that the money constituted the proceeds of an indictable offense.

A second charge of attempted conspiracy to launder money stems from a more recent incident on May 6 of this year.

Authorities allege that Fung conspired with another individual, identified as Shum Chun-ping, near a car park outside Tai Lok House at Tai Yuen Estate in Tai Po to handle properties also believed to be criminal proceeds.

Fung's arrest and subsequent court appearance are part of a larger ongoing law enforcement operation targeting a sophisticated money laundering ring.

Police recently dismantled the group and arrested a total of 15 individuals who are suspected of using financial incentives to lure members of the public into opening puppet accounts, which the syndicate then utilized to obscure and transfer illicit funds.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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