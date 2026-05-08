Education Bureau demands report after Fanling primary school flies national flag upside down

A primary school in Fanling has issued an apology after mistakenly flying the Chinese national flag upside down, prompting the Hong Kong Education Bureau to demand a thorough investigation and a detailed incident report from the institution.

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FSFTF Fong Shu Chuen Primary School rectified the error immediately after becoming aware of the situation.

Education officials confirmed the prompt correction and stated that the bureau will determine the appropriate follow-up actions after reviewing the school's forthcoming investigative findings.

Addressing the mishap, the Education Bureau reiterated the educational sector's fundamental responsibility in fostering a sense of national identity among students.

Under current regulations, all primary and secondary schools across Hong Kong are mandated to hoist the national flag on every school day and conduct a formal flag-raising ceremony weekly.

Authorities emphasized that these measures are specifically designed to demonstrate respect for the nation and to continuously strengthen national awareness among both teaching staff and students.