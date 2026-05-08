Global mediation summit highlights Hong Kong’s growing role

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said Hong Kong is well positioned to become a global mediation capital and is steadily moving toward that goal, as the city hosted the 2026 Global Mediation Summit.

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The summit, organized by the International Organization for Mediation, was held on Thursday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, bringing together more than 400 leaders, officials, and professionals from 48 countries and regions.

In a speech at the event, Lee said that amid increasingly complex and volatile global affairs, the pursuit of peaceful solutions has become more urgent than ever.

“In these perilous times, when global affairs have become increasingly complex and volatile, the pursuit of peace – and peaceful resolutions – is imperative,” he said.

He noted that since the organization’s inauguration in Hong Kong last October, the number of signatory states to the convention on establishing the mediation body has risen from 37 to 41, while the number of contracting states has increased from eight to 13.

Lee said mediation reflects the values of harmony and coexistence, which are deeply rooted in Chinese culture.

“Mediation echoes concord and coexistence, creating co-operation where there was conflict. Concord and coexistence are values deeply rooted in Chinese culture,” he said.

He added that Hong Kong’s strengths under the “one country, two systems” framework—along with its status as an international financial, shipping, and trading center—position the city to take on a leading role in mediation services.

“Hong Kong is committed to becoming a global mediation capital. And we are well-positioned to do so,” Lee said.

He also said the National 15th Five-Year Plan supports the development of the mediation body, which will help reinforce Hong Kong’s role in the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Lee said the Hong Kong government will continue to strengthen partnerships with international mediation organizations and invited governments, companies, and investors to make use of mediation services available in the city.

Separately, Cui Jianchun, Beijing's Commissioner of the Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong, said China, as a founding country of the mediation body, will continue to support its development and welcomed more countries to join cooperation efforts to contribute to global peace and development.

He also highlighted the role of mediators, saying successful mediation relies on their support and professionalism. He praised mediators for delivering high-quality services that achieve win-win outcomes, help resolve differences, build trust, and facilitate solutions.

The summit marked the conclusion of “Mediation Week 2026,” a series of events held over five days covering topics such as campus disputes, sports-related conflicts, elderly issues, and neighborhood mediation, aimed at promoting mediation as a constructive way to resolve disputes and build a more harmonious community.

