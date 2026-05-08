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NEWS

Masked man attempts phone snatch in Causeway Bay, prompts safety warnings

NEWS
16 mins ago
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(file photo)
(file photo)

A masked man allegedly attempted to snatch a mobile phone from a woman in Causeway Bay in the early hours of Wednesday (May 6), in an incident that has since prompted similar accounts from other residents in the district.

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According to a social media post, the woman said the incident took place at around 12.35am near Leighton Road shortly after she finished work. She was using her phone when she heard footsteps approaching quickly from behind.

A man with his face covered by clothing then attempted to grab her phone. She managed to pull her hand away and shouted at the suspect, who allegedly made a second attempt before fleeing the scene.

Left shaken by the incident, her hand was still trembling afterwards.

She later lodged a report through the online police reporting system and was contacted by officers from the Wan Chai Police Station Task Force, who are investigating the case. Nearby closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage is expected to assist the investigation.

The suspect is described as having covered his face with clothing and not appearing to be Asian.

In follow-up posts, she urged members of the public to remain vigilant when walking alone at night and to avoid using earphones in quiet areas.

Separately, other social media users claimed they had encountered a similar suspect in Causeway Bay around the same time. One reported a similar incident to police, while another witnessed a phone snatching attempt in the district, suggesting the suspect may be a repeat offender.

Additional users also shared accounts of attempted phone snatchings in other districts, including Tuen Mun, and advised residents to secure their mobile phones when walking alone at night.

Police have not confirmed whether the incidents are linked.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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