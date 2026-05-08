Health Bureau defends public medical fee reform amid concerns over private sector costs

The Health Bureau informed the Legislative Council Panel on Health Services that the ongoing reform of public healthcare fees has proceeded smoothly, successfully prioritizing resources for the underprivileged and those with urgent or critical medical needs.

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The bureau emphasized that the government continues to provide a high level of subsidy, covering 95 percent of total costs for public medical services.

This leaves the public responsible for only 5percent of the cost, a ratio he described as extremely low.

To protect vulnerable groups, the Hospital Authority has significantly expanded its fee waiver mechanism. The number of eligible applicants has surged from approximately 900,000 to 2 million people, meaning that more than one in four Hong Kong residents is now potentially eligible for financial relief.

During the discussion, Legislative Councilor Chan Hok-fung expressed concern regarding the broader social impact of the reform, specifically whether price increases in the public sector might drive up fees at private clinics.

Addressing these concerns, the bureau clarified that the reform is a balanced adjustment involving both fee increases and reductions. He noted a dramatic rise in successful fee waiver applications, which have climbed to 220,000 from a previous baseline of 14,000.

Additionally, the bureau highlighted that over 390,000 individuals who were previously required to pay for services are now receiving them free of charge.