Woman injures elderly wheelchair user after jumping from Mong Kok building

An elderly man was injured after a woman who had reportedly jumped from a low-floor unit in Mong Kok allegedly assaulted him while leaving the scene on Friday morning (May 8).

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The incident occurred at about 9.24am on Shantung Street, where police received a report that a woman had been found injured outside a residential building.

Witnesses said the woman, believed to be in her 30s, climbed out of a low-floor unit barefoot before falling to the ground. She sustained injuries to her hands and face but remained conscious and later left the scene.

She was seen knocking over bicycles and appeared disoriented, according to bystanders, who added that her face was bleeding heavily.

The woman later allegedly damaged goods at a nearby fruit stall before approaching an 80-year-old man seated in a wheelchair. According to witnesses, she grabbed and shook the man, causing him to fall out of his wheelchair. The elderly man sustained hand injuries.

Emergency responders arrived shortly afterwards and took both individuals to hospital for treatment.

Police later entered a first-floor guesthouse unit to carry out investigations into the incident.