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NEWS

Driver faces public backlash after verbally abusing police officer over parking ticket

NEWS
45 mins ago
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A viral video circulating online on Friday showed a heated dispute in Ngau Tau Kok, where a male driver was caught hurling profanities at a senior police officer after being ticketed for illegally parking on double yellow lines. The incident ended with bystanders stepping in to defend the officer and condemn the driver's behavior. 

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The nearly nine-minute footage captured a scene on Jordan Valley North Road, where several vehicles were parked illegally alongside the restricted double yellow lines. 

The altercation began when the officer confronted a balding driver about his vehicle. 

The driver initially attempted to deny that he had parked there, claiming his vehicle was simply unable to move. 

The officer challenged this excuse, questioning how the man obtained his driver's license if he believed it was acceptable to stop in a restricted zone just because his car could not move.

The situation escalated when the driver directed vulgar insults at the officer's mother. 

The senior officer immediately issued a stern warning, firmly stating that wearing a police uniform did not give citizens the right to subject officers to personal abuse. 

He vigorously defended his mother's dignity, which prompted the driver to slightly back down and attempt to deny that he was being insulting. 

The loud commotion attracted the attention of passing pedestrians, who quickly took the side of law enforcement. 

Onlookers openly criticized the driver for his unreasonable attitude and foul language, pointing out the absurdity of his arrogance while clearly violating traffic regulations. 

Appreciative of the public support, the officer saluted the crowd and thanked them for speaking up. 

Facing overwhelming public disapproval, the disgraced driver muttered a final bitter remark before accepting the penalty ticket, getting back into his vehicle, and driving away.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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