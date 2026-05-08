Police investigate alleged indecent assault at Stanley international school

The Hong Kong Police Force has launched an investigation into an alleged indecent assault involving a four-year-old boy at the International Montessori School (IMS) in Stanley, following reports from the child's parents that have since sparked widespread concern online.

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The incident reportedly surfaced in mid-April when a mother collected her son, a French national enrolled in the school’s kindergarten, and later discovered he was suffering from physical pain in his lower body.

After seeking medical attention at Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital, the child’s father filed a police report under suspicion of molestation.

Authorities have currently classified the case as indecent assault, with the Western District Criminal Investigation Team leading the inquiry, though no arrests have been made at this stage.

In response to the allegations, the International Montessori School issued a statement confirming they had been notified of the complaint and had immediately reviewed all available records.

The school maintains that a thorough examination of CCTV footage from the day of the alleged incident showed the student was accounted for at all times and displayed no evidence of inappropriate behavior or misconduct.

Furthermore, the school noted that preliminary feedback from law enforcement suggested there was no evidence of staff involvement or immediate risk to other students on the campus.

The Education Bureau has expressed deep concern over the matter, reiterating its policy of zero tolerance toward any actions that harm children.

The bureau has directed the school to conduct a rigorous follow-up and ensure that the concerns of the parents are addressed transparently.

Officials also indicated that they would review the professional registration of any teachers involved once the legal proceedings reached a conclusion.

Public interest in the case intensified after screenshots of an open letter, purportedly from the victim's parents, began circulating on social media.

The letter detailed the child’s physical distress and fever following the alleged assault and expressed dissatisfaction with the school's internal investigation.

These posts led to various unverified claims regarding the nature of the assault.

However, the school’s leadership has urged the public to refrain from spreading rumors, stating that such speculation could hinder the official police investigation.

Established in 2002, the International Montessori School is well-known for its child-centered educational approach and operates several campuses across Hong Kong.

The school emphasized that all employees are required to undergo child protection training upon hiring and must regularly update their certifications to ensure a safe learning environment.