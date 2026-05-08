Morning Recap - May 8, 2026

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London ETO manager convicted under UK National Security Act, HK govt says allegations 'absolutely unrelated' to it

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Bill Yuen Chung-biu, office manager of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London, was convicted by a UK jury on Thursday of assisting a foreign intelligence service under the National Security Act, alongside co-defendant Peter Wai Chi-leung, a former border officer.

Bill Yuen arrives at Old Bailey court in London. (Reuters)

Burst water pipe turns Tsing Yi road into yellow river, several estates without supply

A burst fresh water pipe sent muddy yellow water gushing onto Tsing Yi Heung Sze Wui Road near the Tsing Yi Police Station on Thursday evening, flooding four traffic lanes and a pavement and leaving several residential estates without water supply, authorities said.

Renowned lyricist Christopher Loak dies at 60

Renowned Hong Kong lyricist Christopher Loak has died at the age of 60, Tai Chi band announced on Facebook.

Planning Dept backs redevelopment of iconic Champagne Court into 35-storey hotel

The Planning Department has raised no objection to Henderson Land's proposed redevelopment of Champagne Court Block B in Tsim Sha Tsui into a 35-storey hotel and commercial complex, paving the way for approval by the Town Planning Board on Friday.

Suspected battery cooker smoke triggers Hung Hom flat fire, 50 residents evacuated

A fire broke out at a flat in Hung Hom on Thursday evening, forcing the evacuation of about 50 residents, with no injuries reported, police said.

World/China News

Trump administration is inviting CEOs from Nvidia, Apple on Trump's China trip, report says

The Trump administration is inviting CEOs from Nvidia, Apple, Exxon, Boeing and other big companies to accompany the president on his trip to China next week, Semafor reported on Thursday.

Pope Leo, Rubio commit to stronger ties, Vatican says, amid Trump tensions

Pope Leo and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio jointly committed at a meeting on Thursday to improving relations between the Vatican and Washington, at a time when President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked the pontiff.

Pope Leo XIV meets U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Vatican. Reuters

WHO warns of more hantavirus cases in 'limited' outbreak

The World Health Organization said Thursday that more hantavirus cases could emerge after the disease killed three passengers from a cruise ship but it expected the outbreak to be limited if precautions were taken.

Photo: Reuters

Brazil grants visa-free entry for Chinese citizens from May 11

The Brazilian government announced on Thursday that it will grant visa-free entry to Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports starting on May 11, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Photo: Reuters

Man arrested 'with weapon' near ex-prince Andrew's home: UK police

UK police said Thursday they had arrested a man wielding a weapon who "was behaving in an intimidating manner" close to the home of former prince Andrew in eastern England.

Photo: Reuters

Top procuratorate takes over supervision of Hunan fireworks factory explosion that killed 26

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate has taken over supervision of the investigation into the major fireworks factory explosion in Liuyang, Hunan province, which killed at least 26 people and injured 61 others on May 4, state media reported.

Photo: Xinhua

Market

S&P 500 dips as chip stocks give up gains

The S&P 500 dipped on Thursday, with Intel and other chip stocks retreating after a recent rally, while uncertainty around U.S.-Iran peace talks weighed on the wider market.

Editorial

Iran-US peace prospects remain grim, but China-led joint efforts give hope of ending the conflict

The situation of the US-Iran war has undergone a dramatic turn in the past two days, as the two countries are reportedly nearing a one-page memorandum of understanding aimed at formally ending the current war and establishing a framework for long-term negotiations.