logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Morning Recap - May 8, 2026

NEWS
44 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

London ETO manager convicted under UK National Security Act, HK govt says allegations 'absolutely unrelated' to it

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Bill Yuen Chung-biu, office manager of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London, was convicted by a UK jury on Thursday of assisting a foreign intelligence service under the National Security Act, alongside co-defendant Peter Wai Chi-leung, a former border officer.

Bill Yuen arrives at Old Bailey court in London. (Reuters)
Bill Yuen arrives at Old Bailey court in London. (Reuters)

Burst water pipe turns Tsing Yi road into yellow river, several estates without supply

A burst fresh water pipe sent muddy yellow water gushing onto Tsing Yi Heung Sze Wui Road near the Tsing Yi Police Station on Thursday evening, flooding four traffic lanes and a pavement and leaving several residential estates without water supply, authorities said.

Renowned lyricist Christopher Loak dies at 60

Renowned Hong Kong lyricist Christopher Loak has died at the age of 60, Tai Chi band announced on Facebook.

Planning Dept backs redevelopment of iconic Champagne Court into 35-storey hotel

The Planning Department has raised no objection to Henderson Land's proposed redevelopment of Champagne Court Block B in Tsim Sha Tsui into a 35-storey hotel and commercial complex, paving the way for approval by the Town Planning Board on Friday.

Suspected battery cooker smoke triggers Hung Hom flat fire, 50 residents evacuated

A fire broke out at a flat in Hung Hom on Thursday evening, forcing the evacuation of about 50 residents, with no injuries reported, police said.

World/China News

Trump administration is inviting CEOs from Nvidia, Apple on Trump's China trip, report says

The Trump administration is inviting CEOs from Nvidia, Apple, Exxon, Boeing and other big companies to accompany the president on his trip to China next week, Semafor reported on Thursday.

Pope Leo, Rubio commit to stronger ties, Vatican says, amid Trump tensions

Pope Leo and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio jointly committed at a meeting on Thursday to improving relations between the Vatican and Washington, at a time when President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked the pontiff.

Pope Leo XIV meets U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Vatican. Reuters
Pope Leo XIV meets U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Vatican. Reuters

WHO warns of more hantavirus cases in 'limited' outbreak

The World Health Organization said Thursday that more hantavirus cases could emerge after the disease killed three passengers from a cruise ship but it expected the outbreak to be limited if precautions were taken.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Brazil grants visa-free entry for Chinese citizens from May 11

The Brazilian government announced on Thursday that it will grant visa-free entry to Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports starting on May 11, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Man arrested 'with weapon' near ex-prince Andrew's home: UK police

UK police said Thursday they had arrested a man wielding a weapon who "was behaving in an intimidating manner" close to the home of former prince Andrew in eastern England.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Top procuratorate takes over supervision of Hunan fireworks factory explosion that killed 26

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate has taken over supervision of the investigation into the major fireworks factory explosion in Liuyang, Hunan province, which killed at least 26 people and injured 61 others on May 4, state media reported.

Photo: Xinhua
Photo: Xinhua

Market

S&P 500 dips as chip stocks give up gains

The S&P 500 dipped on Thursday, with Intel and other chip stocks retreating after a recent rally, while uncertainty around U.S.-Iran peace talks weighed on the wider market.

Editorial

Iran-US peace prospects remain grim, but China-led joint efforts give hope of ending the conflict

The situation of the US-Iran war has undergone a dramatic turn in the past two days, as the two countries are reportedly nearing a one-page memorandum of understanding aimed at formally ending the current war and establishing a framework for long-term negotiations.

recap

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Morning Recap - September 19, 2025
NEWS
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Morning Recap - September 22, 2025
NEWS
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Renowned lyricist Christopher Loak dies at 60
NEWS
2 hours ago
Planning Dept backs redevelopment of iconic Champagne Court into 35-storey hotel
NEWS
2 hours ago
Suspected battery cooker smoke triggers Hung Hom flat fire, 50 residents evacuated
NEWS
3 hours ago
Burst water pipe turns Tsing Yi road into yellow river, several estates without supply
NEWS
4 hours ago
Bill Yuen arrives at Old Bailey court in London. (Reuters)
London ETO manager convicted under UK National Security Act, HK govt says allegations 'absolutely unrelated' to it
NEWS
5 hours ago
Night Recap - May 7, 2026
NEWS
8 hours ago
(File Photo)
Jailed AAHK executive stripped of $6m in corrupt earnings over third runway project
NEWS
8 hours ago
(File Photo)
Tycoon’s heir jailed for four years over $21.6m property fraud
NEWS
8 hours ago
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
JoyYou cards rejected: Shenzhen Metro tightens ID checks for HK seniors seeking free rides
NEWS
16 hours ago
Mumbai man calmly scrolls phone with machete lodged in skull after attack
WORLD
07-05-2026 04:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.