HK teens spend up to seven hours a day on screens, survey finds

Hong Kong teenagers spent an average of six to seven hours a day on screens during the 2024/25 year, nearly double the time recorded for adults, according to survey findings cited on Thursday.

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Annis Fung Lai-chu, an associate professor in the Department of Social and Behavioural Sciences at City University of Hong Kong, said the majority of screen time was spent on gaming, streaming platforms and social media.

Her remarks were made at a seminar organized by the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, which focused on tackling electronic device addiction among youth.

Fung said Hong Kong’s legislative progress is “lagging behind” other countries that have introduced measures such as time limits on internet use or age restrictions for social media.

She urged the government to adopt a three-stage reform strategy, including drafting legislation on cyberbullying prevention and cybersecurity, and establishing a dedicated watchdog modeled after Australia’s eSafety Commissioner in the short term.

Over the medium to long term, she said efforts should focus on enacting these laws and building international cooperation mechanisms for ongoing review.

Fung also stressed the need to include cybersecurity as a compulsory component of the school curriculum and to hold online platforms accountable through mandatory reporting and content takedown mechanisms.

Florence Cheung, a training consultant at the Hong Kong Jockey Club Centre for Suicide Research and Prevention, compared long-term internet addiction to drug abuse, warning that it can severely affect social development and, in extreme cases, lead to suicide.

She advised parents to spend more quality time with their children, provide regular affirmation, and ensure teenagers feel supported, in order to reduce their reliance on the online world.