Morning Recap - May 6, 2026

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AFCD logs 19 enforcement cases at Sai Kung East country park during May Day holiday

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The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department recorded 19 enforcement cases during the five-day mainland May Day holiday from May 1 to 5 at Sai Kung East Country Park, including the East Dam and popular camping sites, involving littering and illegal camping.

Kwun Tong Maryknoll College sparks student backlash over mandatory phone storage for Form 3 and 4

Kwun Tong Maryknoll College has triggered student opposition after announcing a mandatory phone storage system for Form Three and Four students from mid-May, requiring mobile phones to be switched off and placed in designated lockers before entering classrooms, with violators receiving four demerits each time.

4 half-siblings brawl over money in Wong Tai Sin, 2 arrested, all hospitalised

Four half-siblings were involved in a brawl over money in Wong Tai Sin on Tuesday, leaving two arrested and all four hospitalised, police said.

3 passengers jailed for importing illicit cigarettes and alternative smoking products into HK

Three incoming passengers were sentenced to between three and six months imprisonment and fined HK$1,000 each for importing duty-not-paid cigarettes and alternative smoking products, Customs said.

World/China News

US says Iran ceasefire holds despite exchange of fire; UAE under attack

The United Arab Emirates said it was under attack from Iranian missiles and drones on Tuesday, even as Washington said a shaky ceasefire was intact despite an exchange of fire the previous day as U.S. forces attempted to force open the Strait of Hormuz.

File Photo/Reuters

Trump, Xi likely to discuss Taiwan next week, U.S. says

Taiwan is likely to be a topic of conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping when they meet next week, said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot

A woman died after falling from a cliff swing ride at the Maliuyan Waterfall scenic spot in Huaying, Sichuan province on May 3, after her safety rope snapped immediately after she left the platform, according to The Beijing News.

Human to human hantavirus transmission suspected on cruise but risk to public low, WHO says

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that it suspects some rare human to human transmission of the deadly hantavirus took place between very close contacts on board a luxury cruise ship hit by seven confirmed or suspected cases.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Nasdaq hits record as AI chip stocks surge

The Nasdaq jumped to a record high on Tuesday, lifted by Intel and other AI-related stocks, as a U.S.-Iran ceasefire held firm and investors focused on strong quarterly earnings.

Sports

Saka sends Arsenal past Atletico into Champions League final

Arsenal reached the Champions League final for the second time in their history with a 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid sealing a 2-1 aggregate victory in the semi-final on Tuesday.

Editorial

Uzbek leadership's delegation to Hong Kong underscores city's unique 'super-connector' role

At the invitation of the Chinese government, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov is scheduled to visit China from today until tomorrow and travel to Hong Kong to engage with city leaders and the business community.

Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov