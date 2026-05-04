logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
EDITORIAL

Uzbek leadership’s delegation to Hong Kong underscores city’s unique ‘super-connector’ role

EDITORIAL
14 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov
Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov

At the invitation of the Chinese government, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov is scheduled to visit China from today until tomorrow and travel to Hong Kong to engage with city leaders and the business community.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The development of China-Uzbekistan relations has accelerated in recent years. The key infrastructure project – the US$4.7 billion (HK$36.66 billion) China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway – broke ground in late 2024, with bilateral trade reaching US$17.8 billion in 2025 and targets set to exceed US$20 billion annually in the near future.

Energy remains the key sector of China-Uzbekistan cooperation, as the gas-rich Central Asian country supplied nearly US$700 million worth of natural gas to China in the first 10 months of 2025.

In return, China has also become the primary driver of Uzbekistan’s green transition, having invested in multiple solar parks and wind turbines in the country. Uzbekistan’s renewable electricity generation surged by 37 percent year on year in early 2026.

China’s cooperation with Uzbekistan would only be further strengthened as the global energy crisis caused by the war in Iran persists, and as the strategic vacuum left by Russia in the former Soviet republic becomes more evident – particularly amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

As a global financial hub, Hong Kong’s role in facilitating further China-Uzbekistan cooperation is significant.

A 200-member Uzbek business delegation joined by Aripov is set to visit the city, with the aim of attracting investment. The Uzbek prime minister will also meet Chief Executive John Lee, and a Hong Kong Business Forum will be held to explore deeper cooperation between the two economies.

Davron Vakhabov, chairman of Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that areas of cooperation will include re-exports, initial public offerings, the digital economy, tourism, green energy, and sustainable development.

Hong Kong has reportedly become a primary target for the dual listing of Uzbekistan’s US$1.68 billion National Investment Fund, following its launch on the London and Tashkent stock exchanges, which can help Uzbekistan attract Asian institutional investors.

As the world’s largest offshore renminbi hub, Hong Kong could also serve as a liquidity buffer and clearing gateway for the currency swaps between the two countries, which have reached US$17.8 billion since their first major bilateral swap agreement in 2011.

The growing geopolitical uncertainty and the volatility of the US dollar interest rate could also potentially accelerate the trend of countries like Uzbekistan reducing their reliance on the US dollar, facilitated by Hong Kong with its unique role in promoting RMB internationalization.

In late 2025, China and Uzbekistan have also signed an agreement to open a US$100 million credit line in RMB to support priority investment projects. With expertise in RMB-denominated bond markets and professional legal services, Hong Kong can serve as the primary platform for Uzbekistan to finance its irrigation modernization and renewable energy infrastructure.

As China expands its global outreach, Hong Kong’s unique and critical position – as a global financial hub attracting investors from all over the world, with unparalleled access to mainland capital markets – has become even more strategically valuable.

The Uzbek leader’s visit only reflects part of the global trend, with potential new markets in Central Asia, Africa, and the Arab world waiting. The opportunity is ripe for Hong Kong to play a more proactive role as “super-connector,” a vital bridge between China and the world.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Can China help end the war in Iran when Xi Jinping and Donald Trump meet in Beijing?
EDITORIAL
21 hours ago
Two consuls general, one safe haven: what Iran and Israel’s unlikely praise reveals about Hong Kong
EDITORIAL
04-05-2026 04:41 HKT
Hong Kong’s diesel subsidy: a prudent intervention amid the Iran war, OPEC fracture
EDITORIAL
30-04-2026 01:20 HKT
Setting sail for glory: how GBA port openings can make Hong Kong the ‘Monaco of Asia-Pacific’
EDITORIAL
28-04-2026 23:58 HKT
What the Chinese AI market showcases to the world – and the gateway opportunity for Hong Kong
EDITORIAL
28-04-2026 03:08 HKT
Global chambers of commerce vindicate Hong Kong’s stability amid world chaos with unwavering confidence
EDITORIAL
26-04-2026 23:32 HKT
AI cannot smell the roses: HK makes a quiet stand for connoisseurship through earthly garden delights
EDITORIAL
24-04-2026 05:00 HKT
The show isn’t over: why Hong Kong cinema still has a fighting chance and how $30 tickets just proved it
EDITORIAL
23-04-2026 04:08 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Pacifist no more: Japan’s arms export shift threatens regional stability while China builds bridges
EDITORIAL
22-04-2026 04:27 HKT
100+ strategic enterprises and counting: HK’s innovation hub is real – now comes the hard part
EDITORIAL
21-04-2026 04:05 HKT
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
11 hours ago
Mainland tourists’ photo with dismantled hiking sign fuels Golden Week resentments
NEWS
13 hours ago
HKU MTR exit draws crowds as new ‘check-in spot’ for rare solar alignment
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-05-2026 12:55 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.