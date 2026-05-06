Trump, Xi likely to discuss Taiwan next week, U.S. says

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Xi Focus: Xi encourages Chinese youth to shine amid national progress
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Oil jumps over 4 percent after Trump says US to keep up attacks on Iran
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Taiwan opposition leader accepts Xi's invitation to visit China
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Trump reschedules Iran-delayed China visit for May 14-15
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Nepal investigating burning of Xi Jinping's book at university
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