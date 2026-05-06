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WORLD

Trump, Xi likely to discuss Taiwan next week, U.S. says

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Taiwan is likely to be a topic of conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping when they meet next week, said Secretary of ⁠State Marco Rubio.

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Rubio told a White House press briefing that the United States doesn’t need any destabilizing events to occur with regard to Taiwan.

"I'm sure Taiwan will be a topic of conversation; it always is,” Rubio said. “I think both countries understand that it is in neither one of our interests to see anything destabilizing happen in that part of the world. We don't need any destabilizing events to occur with regards to Taiwan or anywhere in the Indo Pacific."

Trump is set to visit Beijing on May 14 and 15.

Taiwan is facing rising military pressure from Beijing, which claims the democratically governed island as its own territory. The United States is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, to the constant ​anger of Beijing.

Reuters

trumpXi JinpingChina-US relations

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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