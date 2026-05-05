Morning Recap - May 5, 2026

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2 men rob Tsim Sha Tsui jewellery worker of $500,000 gold in chokehold attack

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Two men ambushed a jewellery shop employee in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday night, putting him in a chokehold and robbing him of about HK$500,000 worth of gold, police said.

HK climber trapped on Japanese peak with companion, rescue crews grounded by bad weather

A 30-year-old Hong Kong climber and his 22-year-old Japanese companion are stranded on a treacherous peak in Japan's Hida Mountains, with one reportedly unconscious and rescue crews unable to deploy due to severe weather, authorities said.

Man hijacks taxi, drives wrong way through tunnel in Yuen Long, arrested after crash

A 43-year-old man hijacked a taxi in Yuen Long early on Tuesday, claiming he was being chased by attackers, before driving the taxi the wrong way through Cheung Ching Tunnel and crashing into a barrier, police said.

Indonesian helper, 57, dies after being found unconscious in Choi Hung Estate stairwell

A 57-year-old Indonesian domestic helper was found unconscious in a stairwell at Choi Hung Estate on Monday afternoon and later died in hospital, police said.

World/China News

Trump launches bid to open Strait of Hormuz, Iran strikes ships, UAE port

U.S. President Donald Trump launched a new operation on Monday seeking to open the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, prompting Iran to lash out in an effort to keep control of the critical energy shipping route.

2 killed, multiple injuries after car hits bystanders in Leipzig

Two people were killed and three others were seriously injured on Monday when a car drove into a central pedestrian zone of the eastern German city of Leipzig, Mayor Burkhard Jung said, the latest in a spate of such incidents in recent years in Germany.

Photo: Reuters

Video: Fireworks factory explosion in Hunan kills 3, injures 25

A fireworks factory explosion in Liuyang, Hunan province during the May Day holiday has killed three people and injured 25 others, two of them seriously, local authorities said.

Trump family's crypto project sues billionaire backer Justin Sun

World Liberty Financial, the crypto venture co-founded by U.S. President Donald Trump and his sons, said on Monday it had filed a defamation lawsuit against Hong Kong-based crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun, in the latest escalation of a dispute between the project and one of its most prominent backers.

Market

S&P 500 falls from record high on Middle East worries

Wall Street ended lower on Monday, with the S&P 500 retreating from record highs, after a South Korean ship was hit by an explosion in the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran demonstrated its grip on Middle East oil, dampening optimism about strong first-quarter earnings reports.

Sports

Forest beat stuttering Chelsea 3-1 in Premier League

Chelsea suffered a humiliating 3-1 home Premier League defeat by a second-string Nottingham Forest side on Monday, extinguishing any lingering hope of a top-five finish that would guarantee Champions League football next season.

Photo: Reuters

Man City drop points in title race after shocking draw with Everton

Manchester City’s Premier League title hopes were dealt a crushing blow on Monday as they dropped precious points at Everton, relying on Jeremy Doku’s strike deep in injury time to salvage a 3-3 draw.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Can China help end the war in Iran when Xi Jinping and Donald Trump meet in Beijing?

The United States and Iran have been in a conditional ceasefire for nearly a month, after US President Donald Trump extended the initial two-week truce on April 21 to allow more time for peace negotiations.