Hong Kong launches Mediation Week to foster harmony and peaceful dispute resolution

Hong Kong's Department of Justice (DoJ) officially launched Mediation Week 2026 on Monday, kicking off a five-day series of events designed to promote mediation as a friendly and effective way to resolve conflicts and build a more harmonious community.

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Under the theme "Mediate First: An Attempt of Mediation, Harvests Abundant Harmony," the program will feature seminars focusing on disputes related to schools, sports, the elderly, and neighborhoods.

The week began with a School Mediation Seminar titled "Capital of Mediation: You are the Future." The event showcased students trained in peer mediation, who demonstrated how the process builds communication skills and fosters peaceful resolutions within a school environment.

It also celebrated winners of the Mediation Essay Competition 2026, which for the first time expanded its reach to include students from across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

In his closing remarks, Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok encouraged students to flexibly use mediation skills to achieve win-win solutions in a peaceful and rational manner.

He affirmed the DoJ's commitment to embedding a mediation culture in the hearts of young people, whom he described as the future and hope of society.

The week's events will also cover specialized topics, including a Sports Mediation Seminar on Tuesday; an Elder Mediation Seminar on Wednesday focusing on turning conflict into care; and a Thursday session on resolving building water leakage disputes.

The five-day initiative will culminate in the Global Mediation Summit on Friday.

Organized by the International Organization for Mediation, the summit will bring together leading international experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore frontier topics such as cross-cultural and investment dispute mediation, reinforcing Hong Kong's ambition to become a "global capital of mediation."