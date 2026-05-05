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SOCIAL BUZZ

HK climber trapped on Japanese peak with companion, rescue crews grounded by bad weather

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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A 30-year-old Hong Kong climber and his 22-year-old Japanese companion are stranded on a treacherous peak in Japan's Hida Mountains, with one reportedly unconscious and rescue crews unable to deploy due to severe weather, authorities said.

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The pair became trapped on the 3,163-metre Gendarme peak of Hida Mountains while rappelling, running short of food after being stranded longer than planned. A friend of the trapped climbers posted on social media platform Threads on Monday, appealing in both Chinese and Japanese for any hikers nearby to assist.

Japan's Nagoya TV reported that the Hotakadake Sanso hut received a distress call from the Japanese climber on Sunday afternoon. Gifu prefectural police's mountain rescue team attempted to reach them on Monday but was forced back by severe weather, with helicopters also unable to approach. A four-person team including police and civilian rescuers plans to set out again on Tuesday, with Nagano prefectural police also preparing a helicopter for Tuesday.

The Immigration Department said it has received a request for help and is in contact with the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong and the Chinese Consulate-General in Nagoya to provide assistance.

A friend of the trapped climbers posted coordinates and photos showing snow cover and thick fog on the peak. Forecasts indicate strong northwesterly winds and persistent rain or snow. The friend urged the climbers not to attempt descending but to find a sheltered spot.

At least two other climbers have died in the Japan Alps in recent days, including a 58-year-old man on Mount Hakuba and a 71-year-old man on Mount Okuhotaka. Four Indonesian climbers are also stranded on Mount Hotakadake, with rescue likewise delayed by bad weather.

Japan Hong Kong climber mountain rescue

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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