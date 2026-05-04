Night Recap - May 4, 2026

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Ex-police officer John Tse to head Information Services Department

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John Tse Chun-chung, a former police officer turned Information Coordinator for the Chief Executive’s Office, will be taking up the role of Director of Information Services.

New Mark Six drawing machine’s debut sparks worry about voiding 16 years of stats

After 16 years of spinning jackpot dreams, Hong Kong's fourth-generation Mark Six drawing machine officially retired last Saturday, leaving many punters worried their years of tracking are history with it.

Taishan Nuclear Power Station removed foreign objects in safety, no radiation leak: Security Bureau

Foreign objects found inside a Taishan Nuclear Power Station (TNPS) steam generator have been removed, with no radioactive release , according to the Security Bureau.

Wang Fuk Court residents exempted from 2025/26 tax bills

The government announced on Monday that homeowners and residents of Wang Fuk Court will be exempt from their 2025/26 tax bills, a move intended to continue alleviating the financial hardship caused by the estate's devastating fire.

Govt proposes new licensing scheme for claw and pinball machines

The government is planning to regulate prize-awarding games, including popular claw and pinball machines, by proposing amendments to the Gambling Ordinance that would require individual game devices to be licensed.

Business Today

Hong Kong's Exchange Fund posts a $34.5 bln return in Q1

Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, which backs the local dollar, posted an investment income of HK$34.5 billion last quarter, as it suffered a HK$16 billion loss from equities, the city’s de facto central bank said.

Morgan Stanley raises HK home price growth forecast to 12 percent

Morgan Stanley has raised its 2026 home price growth forecast for Hong Kong from 10 percent to 12 percent, following a strong 7.7 percent surge in prices since the start of the year.

Bad loan ratio remains flat amid solid economy: HKMA

The banking system's classified loan ratio in Hong Kong - the ratio of bad and doubtful loans- showed no further hike for the first quarter, due to the strong economic performance, said Arthur Yuen Kwok-hang, Deputy Chief Executive of Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Mid-East war continues to pressure manufacturers' production costs

Hong Kong manufacturers warned that rising production costs stemming from the ongoing Middle East war could harm the global economy if persist, despite the city's better-than-expected export performance in March.

Star Sports Medicine once skyrockets over 500 percent in gray market before HK debut

Star Sports Medicine, a Chinese clinical sports medicine solutions provider, skyrocketed more than five times at one point in the gray market ahead of its Hong Kong debut on Tuesday.

World/China

Three die on Atlantic cruise ship from suspected hantavirus: WHO

Three people have died on a cruise ship in the Atlantic, the WHO said Sunday, one a confirmed case of hantavirus -- an illness usually transmitted to humans from rodents.

Iran warns will attack US forces in Hormuz after Trump announces plan to guide ships

Iran's military warned on Monday that US forces would be attacked if they entered the Strait of Hormuz, after President Donald Trump said the United States would help guide ships through the waterway.

German FM, in call with Iranian counterpart, demands Hormuz reopening

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Sunday demanded that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz and give up its nuclear weapons programme in a telephone call with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

UAE's exit from OPEC not directed against anyone, ADNOC CEO says

The United Arab Emirates’ decision to exit OPEC and OPEC+ was not directed against anyone but meant to serve national interests, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company CEO Sultan Al Jaber said on Monday.

Dubai Airports scaling up operations as UAE airspace restored, CEO says

Dubai Airports' operations and flights are being ramped up now ​that United Arab Emirates airspace is fully ‌clear, with capacity increasing in line with available routing, CEO Paul Griffiths said on Monday.