Injured Mirror concert dancer testifies for first time as court assesses compensation

Dancer Mo Li Kai-yin, who was severely injured in the 2022 MIRROR concert accident, testified for the first time on Monday as the District Court began the process of assessing his compensation claim against his former employer.

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The hearing follows an earlier default judgment that found the defendant, Studiodanz Company Limited, liable for compensation under the Employee’s Compensation Ordinance. Today's proceedings are focused solely on determining the amount of that compensation.

Li, now 31, was 27 when a giant LED display screen struck him during a MIRROR concert performance on July 28, 2022, severely injuring his neck and spine.

While the defendant was absent from today's hearing, District Judge Phillis Loh Lai-ping proceeded with the hearing as documents related to Li's injuries had been returned.

At the start of the hearing, Loh acknowledged the "unfortunate passing of the applicant's father" last month, admitting Li's father's earlier witness statement regarding his injuries and related care after the accident.

“I’m still in recovery at the hospital”

Currently undergoing treatment, Li testified remotely via a live video link from his hospital room, with his mother by his side to assist him.

While the Labour Department issued a written assessment of his injuries on June 18, 2025, marking the end of his official sick leave, Li told the court he remains hospitalized and still needs daily care from others.

Li confirmed in his testimony that he worked consistently as a professional dancer before the accident, earning an average of about HK$63,000 per month.

He explained that jobs were typically arranged verbally through his network of contacts or agencies, and payments were made via check, bank transfer, and sometimes in cash.

When asked about a large bank deposit made in August 2022, shortly after the accident, Li stated his belief that it was the payment for his work on the MIRROR concert.

When asked about the handling of cash wages, Li said he would save up for a few days and then deposit them into the bank but admitted not remembering the exact amounts.

As Li finished testifying, the judge encouraged him, saying, "Your situation is improving with the ongoing treatment. Please stay strong for recovery."

The judge also discussed the calculation methods for Li's income and the number of working days with his legal team. A written judgment on the compensation amount will be handed down within six months.