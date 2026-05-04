logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Eliza Chan appointed convenor of Working Group on Patriotic Education

NEWS
59 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Executive Council member Eliza Chan Ching-har has been appointed as the convenor of the Working Group on Patriotic Education under the Constitution and Basic Law Promotion Steering Committee, alongside four newly named members. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The new members include Chan Yung, Quince Chong Wai-yan, Jane Lee Ching-yee and Ken Lee Kwong-yu. All appointments take effect today and will last until December 31, 2027. 

Chief Secretary for Administration and Chairman of the committee Eric Chan Kwok-ki noted that Eliza Chan brings rich public affairs experience to the role. He expressed confidence that she will lead the working group in consolidating efforts from the government and various social sectors to enhance residents’ sense of national identity and patriotism.  

He added that the four new members are leaders in society with ample experience across school education, local community, history, politics, economy and culture, and media sectors.  

He looks forward to working with all members of the working group to further promote patriotic education while preserving and fostering the spirit of patriotism. 

Set up in April 2024, the Working Group on Patriotic Education was previously led by Starry Lee Wai-king, who resigned from the convenor post after taking up the Legislative Council presidency. 

The working group is primarily responsible for advising the government on overall plans and strategies for promoting patriotic education, as well as coordinating collaboration between government departments and non-governmental organizations.

 

Eliza Chan Ching-harWorking Group on Patriotic Education

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File Photo)
Govt proposes new licensing scheme for claw and pinball machines
NEWS
47 mins ago
Injured Mirror concert dancer testifies for first time as court assesses compensation
NEWS
1 hour ago
New Fanling Bypass section trims commute times, but new lane layout catches drivers out
NEWS
1 hour ago
Two found dead in To Kwa Wan flat
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Man jailed for conning mother of 'kidnapped' son in despicable 'KK Park' scam
NEWS
1 hour ago
Worker dies after fall into lift shaft during maintenance work in Stanley
NEWS
2 hours ago
Lit under shadows: E-cigarette sales thrive online amid public vaping ban
NEWS
2 hours ago
(AI-generated cartoon for illustration)
Woman loses four years' salary in $1.2m crypto scam as city sees surge in online fraud
NEWS
3 hours ago
Wang Fuk Court residents exempted from 2025/26 tax bills
NEWS
3 hours ago
Teen released unconditionally after MTR door-blocking case
NEWS
5 hours ago
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
NEWS
9 hours ago
Mainland tourists under fire for illegal sea urchin harvest in Sai Kung
NEWS
9 hours ago
HKU MTR exit draws crowds as new ‘check-in spot’ for rare solar alignment
SOCIAL BUZZ
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.