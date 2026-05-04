Eliza Chan appointed convenor of Working Group on Patriotic Education

Executive Council member Eliza Chan Ching-har has been appointed as the convenor of the Working Group on Patriotic Education under the Constitution and Basic Law Promotion Steering Committee, alongside four newly named members.

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The new members include Chan Yung, Quince Chong Wai-yan, Jane Lee Ching-yee and Ken Lee Kwong-yu. All appointments take effect today and will last until December 31, 2027.

Chief Secretary for Administration and Chairman of the committee Eric Chan Kwok-ki noted that Eliza Chan brings rich public affairs experience to the role. He expressed confidence that she will lead the working group in consolidating efforts from the government and various social sectors to enhance residents’ sense of national identity and patriotism.

He added that the four new members are leaders in society with ample experience across school education, local community, history, politics, economy and culture, and media sectors.

He looks forward to working with all members of the working group to further promote patriotic education while preserving and fostering the spirit of patriotism.

Set up in April 2024, the Working Group on Patriotic Education was previously led by Starry Lee Wai-king, who resigned from the convenor post after taking up the Legislative Council presidency.

The working group is primarily responsible for advising the government on overall plans and strategies for promoting patriotic education, as well as coordinating collaboration between government departments and non-governmental organizations.