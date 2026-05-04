Beyond major attractions: Kowloon Walled City film set exhibition transports Golden Week crowds to old Hong Kong

Amidst the usual Labour Day Golden Week crowds, a film set exhibition recreating the Kowloon Walled City has emerged as an unlikely and popular destination, offering a journey back to a grittier, bygone era of Hong Kong.

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The exhibition, titled "Kowloon Walled City: A Cinematic Journey," vividly brings to life scenes from the hit movie “Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In” as well as the everyday reality of the now-demolished enclave.

Featuring meticulously detailed recreations, including an iconic Hong Kong-style cafe and a barbershop, the set transports visitors directly into the past.

During a visit this morning, reporters from Sing Tao Daily, sister publication of The Standard, observed staff maintaining order and distributing queue tickets at the entrance.

With no online booking available and a time limit of 15 minutes per session, visitors patiently waited for their turn to step inside.

Perfect shot with char siu rice

However, the line did not stop the fans, where Yeung from Guangzhou made a stop during her Golden Week trip before heading home tomorrow.

She shared that she was visiting due to a Xiaohongshu recommendation, praising how the detailed recreations evoked her memories of old Hong Kong television shows.

Highlighting the char siu (barbecued pork) rice prop at the old-fashioned tea restaurant, she also joined the crowd in posing for the perfect snap.

Although she hasn't seen Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In yet, she said the exhibition has motivated her to watch it and compare the scenes.

Another visitor, Zheng from Zhongshan, said she squeezed in a visit before attending an evening concert.

Having not seen the film either, she agreed on the extreme detail of the exhibition—pointing to decorations like dust and cobwebs that bring an immersive experience of life back then.

True to the original: Movie fans

Du, who is a movie fan from Shenzhen, noted she waited half an hour to enter after arriving around 2pm.

Also learning about the exhibition through Xiaohongshu, she stated that she purposely visited on a weekday to avoid the holiday crowds.

"After watching the movie, I really wanted to experience life in the old days," she said.

Dong from Shanghai also made the trip specifically for the film, praising the details that closely resemble the movie, reminding him of the "righteous and passionate" characters.

Despite also choosing a weekday, he was surprised by the half-hour queue. Beyond the exhibition, he shared that he had enjoyed a concert and was extending his stay to avoid the Golden Week return traffic.

Wong from Guangzhou brought her family, including relatives who wanted to see the exhibition.

Knowing the exhibition portrayed a part of old Hong Kong, she expressed hope for her family to experience a piece of history.

While in the city primarily for family visits, her two-day itinerary also included other exhibitions, such as the Mona Lisa display at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum.

"I've already visited most of the major attractions as a child—the Star Ferry, the Yau Ma Tei Police Station—but they're too crowded now," she explained. "This time, I wanted to see exhibitions."