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NEWS

New Fanling Bypass section trims commute times, but new lane layout catches drivers out

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Eastern Section of the Fanling Bypass operated smoothly on its first working day this Monday, though some motorists were ticketed after failing to adapt to the new road layout.

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A field test conducted at around 8am showed that the new route from Luen Wo Hui Market—traversing Sha Tau Kok Road, the Lung Yeuk Tau roundabout, and the bypass toward Kau Lung Hang—takes approximately 6 minutes and 20 seconds to reach the Fanling Highway.

In contrast, the traditional route via Lok Yip Road and Jockey Club Road remains smooth due to diverted traffic but still takes over 7 minutes, making the new bypass about one minute faster. 

The four-kilometer link connects the Fanling North New Development Area with the Fanling Highway, allowing residents of Luen Wo Hui and Lung Yeuk Tau to avoid congested local roads. Authorities estimate the bypass could save commuters up to 10 minutes during peak hours.

However, the transition has not been without issues. Motorists entering the bypass via the roundabout are advised to reduce their speed as they familiarize themselves with the new exits and lane configurations.

New Territories North lawmaker Yiu Ming urged drivers to stay alert to updated road markings. (file photo)
New Territories North lawmaker Yiu Ming urged drivers to stay alert to updated road markings. (file photo)

New Territories North lawmaker Yiu Ming urged drivers to stay alert to updated road markings. 

He noted that some motorists had difficulty identifying changes at the roundabout, where certain broken lines have been replaced with dashed-solid lines. 

He confirmed that these misunderstandings have already led to some drivers being cited by police.

Yiu has called on the Civil Engineering and Development Department to install larger, more prominent signage and additional traffic markers to improve clarity for drivers during this initial transition period.

Fanling Bypass Eastern SectionYiu Ming

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

 

 

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