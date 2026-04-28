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NEWS

CityU deepens Cambridge partnership with high-level visit

NEWS
30 mins ago
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A high-level delegation from City University of Hong Kong (CityU), led by Council Chairman Professor Michael Ngai, visited the University of Cambridge in mid-April to fortify the long-standing academic partnership between the two institutions and explore new avenues for research collaboration.

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The visit aimed to build upon the success of existing joint projects, particularly those established under the Hong Kong government's flagship InnoHK initiative.

The CityU delegation, which also included the University Treasurer and the Secretary to the Council, was warmly received by senior Cambridge leadership, including Vice-Chancellor Professor Deborah Prentice.

During their meetings, the two universities reviewed their collaborative milestones and discussed strategies to enhance their research synergy.

A key area of focus was their joint work within the SEAM@InnoHK research center, which connects world-class institutions with local universities to translate research into practical applications.

One prominent project, co-led by professors from both universities, concentrates on developing intelligent and sustainable next-generation manufacturing technologies.

Professor Ngai described this partnership as a powerful example of how the complementary strengths of both institutions can address critical industry challenges.

The visit also provided an opportunity for CityU to highlight its recent international accolades, including being named the "Most International University in the World" for three consecutive years by Times Higher Education.

This ranking acknowledges the university's success in fostering a diverse academic environment and attracting global talent.

A personal highlight of the trip was Professor Ngai's visit to Lucy Cavendish College at Cambridge, where he met with the college's president and spoke with CityU scholarship recipients currently pursuing their master's degrees there.

This scholarship program, the first of its kind in Hong Kong, supports elite students in a range of cutting-edge fields such as Materials Science, Digital Humanities, and Technology Policy.

Professor Ngai noted his delight with the students' impressive academic performance and adaptability, viewing their success as a reflection of CityUHK's commitment to nurturing future global leaders.

Professor Ngai expressed his satisfaction with the productive visit, emphasizing that CityU will continue to build on this strong foundation to expand impactful research and talent cultivation initiatives with Cambridge, aiming to contribute to the global innovation ecosystem and tackle worldwide challenges.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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