Greater Bay Area legal sector unites to back mainland enterprises' global expansion

Legal professionals from Hong Kong, Macau, and Guangdong Province are joining forces to provide robust legal backing for mainland Chinese enterprises expanding overseas, with a renewed focus on emerging markets in Central Asia.

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The strategic alignment was highlighted during the seventeenth Joint Meeting for Lawyers Associations in the Greater Bay Area, hosted by the Hong Kong Bar Association Saturday afternoon.

The gathering brought together more than fifty barristers and solicitors from thirteen regional associations to discuss the integration of legal resources across three distinct jurisdictions.

Navigating complex global markets

Speaking at a pre-meeting exchange luncheon, Deputy Secretary for Justice Horace Cheung Kwok-kwan emphasized that the Greater Bay Area has become the primary gateway for mainland enterprises venturing into international markets.

He noted that as companies from sectors ranging from new energy to agricultural technology accelerate their global outreach, they increasingly rely on complex legal frameworks.

This international expansion demands comprehensive support in areas such as cross-border financing, compliance management, intellectual property protection, and dispute resolution.

Cheung explained that the region possesses a unique advantage by combining three different legal systems under one umbrella.

Hong Kong serves as the international hub with its common law system and premier dispute resolution services, while mainland lawyers offer deep insights into domestic corporate operations and national policies.

Meanwhile, Macau provides a strategic platform for businesses targeting Portuguese-speaking nations.

Targeting Central Asian opportunities

Drawing on his recent trade mission to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan alongside the Chief Executive, Cheung pointed out that rapidly developing Central Asian countries have a soaring demand for professional services that meet international standards.

He stated that the Greater Bay Area's legal sector is perfectly positioned to provide the multi-jurisdictional support required for cross-border transactions in these emerging Belt and Road markets.

Fostering regional expertise and collaboration

Echoing the call for greater regional synergy, Hong Kong Bar Association Chairman Jose Antonio Maurellet stressed the profound significance of deepening cooperation among the participating bodies.

He proposed that the associations work together to build a high-end training system specifically designed for legal professionals handling foreign-related matters, a move he believes will yield substantial benefits for enterprises aiming to establish a global footprint.

The Joint Meeting was established in 2018 to promote regional development and support the Belt and Road Initiative through enhanced professional cooperation.

The coalition currently comprises thirteen members, including the Law Society of Hong Kong, the Macau Lawyers Association, the Guangdong Lawyers Association, and nine municipal lawyers associations from mainland cities such as Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Dongguan, with the Hong Kong Bar Association having officially joined the ranks last year.